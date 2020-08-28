Registration open now for “The Diaper Run”, a virtual event to assist with baby needs

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Diaper Bank is hosting a virtual 5k during National Diaper Need Awareness Week to assist parents with the cost of diapers and raise awareness of the need that exists in our community.

Recognition of National Diaper Need Awareness Week was established in 2012 by the National Diaper Bank Network to mobilize efforts to support families facing financial hardships.

“Far too many families can’t afford to make a ‘diaper run,’ so we are asking the Central New York community to run for them,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank. “Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we have distributed more than 185,000 diapers a month, and the need is still ongoing and very much apparent. ‘The Diaper Run’ is a fun way to raise awareness of diaper need in our community and assist thousands of local families.”

Half of all children under 5-years-old in Syracuse live in poverty and one out of four lives in extreme poverty. An adequate supply of diapers for one child can cost $100 a month for parents, a cost many families can’t afford.

Soiled diapers can put children at risk for infections, they can suffer from prolonged crying, and interrupted sleep. Mothers who face diaper need are also impacted with heightened anxiety and stress levels, and are more likely to experience depression.

Runners, walkers, and crawlers can participate in a 5K or shorter distance event on their own any time during the week of September 21 to September 27.

Registration for the event is underway. You can register online by visiting CNYDiaperBank.org/events/run. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for 13- to 17-year-old participants. Children 12 and younger are free. T-shirts are available for $12.

Upon registering, you will have the option to additionally support the organization through fundraising on the diaper bank’s website. If $100 or more is raised, the race registration fee is waived. Every $100 raised provides 1,000 diapers to local babies and toddlers, keeping them dry, clean, and healthy.