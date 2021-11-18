Deer season for New York’s southern zone opens Saturday: What you need to know when processing your deer

KIRKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Regular gun season for deer opens up this weekend across the state.

But before you get your deer processed, there are some things you need to know.

“For the next couple weeks, it’s very busy here at our place. Thanksgiving and opening gun season starts this week within a week. So its back to back,” says Ed Tanguay, manager of Marsh Mill Ranch in Kirkville.

Come this Saturday, hunters will be in the woods.

“It gets pretty busy. Its a nice little weekend to be checking deer in and hopefully, the weather will cooperate too,” says Tanguay.

While hunters are out searching for deer, meat processors like Marsh Mill Ranch will be gearing up their butchers.

“We’ve got extra people who have been here for quite a few years doing this, so we got a pretty good staff that knows what to do,” says Tanguay.

The steps to get your deer processed are easy. Starting Saturday, hunters can drop off their deer at Marsh Mill Ranch and tell them what cut they would like. Tanguay says it takes about a week or so for the venison to be processed. Once it’s done, you can pick it up or Tanguay says they will give you a call. Marsh Mill Ranch gets anywhere from 10 to 40 deer a day.

Experts say preparing venison is similar to any other kind of meat. However, you need to be careful if you plan on going out and hunting for it. Tanguay says hunters need to properly field dress their deer before dropping it off to get processed.

“Properly field dressing their animal in the field before they take it to a processor is the best way to have a good processed deer,” says Tanguay.

Regular gun season in the Southern Tier for deer ends on December 12.