Rehabilitated hawk released into the wild thanks to two bird lovers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anne Marie Higgins and her husband were avid birders before he passed away in 2009. To spread joy and education of her favorite bird in honor of her husband, Higgins donated nest cams to Syracuse University.

Thanks to the donation, the world can watch the majestic red tailed hawks that nest, lay eggs, and learn to fly, all through the nest camera located at SU’s Lyman Hall.

“Oh my goodness, hundreds of thousands of people all over the world watch these birds in the nest,” said Higgins. “I’m a huge fan and want to make sure they’re healthy and get a good start in life.”

SU Sue and and Otto have been the hawks Higgins has followed since 2017. This year, the pair laid their eggs and a chick named Ayla was the first to hatch.

Rehabilitated Red-Tailed Hawk Released at Syracuse University, 2021

On June 16, Ayla left the nest at Lyman hall and on July 5 an SU professor found the bird at the Heroy Geology Laboratory. They believe it flew into the atrium window of the building.

“It had a terrible head injury and probably, you can see one wing being different than the other but it was not broken and the ligaments weren’t torn or it wouldn’t be healthy like this,” said Wildlife Rehabilitator Cindy Page.

After treatment at the Janet Swanson Wildlife Hospital in Ithaca, Page cared for Ayla, working to reunite the bird with its family in the wild. When the rain finally stopped, Ayla could do just that.

he birds are extra special to Higgins, keeping her connected with her late husband, “their symbolism is messages from the spirit world so it’s pretty wonderful.”

A special message to look out for up above.