MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brookdale Manlius resident Maureen Berger is using her knitting skills to benefit the community one row at a time.

The 81-year-old former seamstress from Utica, NY, has lived in Syracuse for most of her life, and it wasn’t until recently — through the use of adaptive equipment — that Berger was able to rekindle her love for creativity through knitting, creating a goal for herself to knit 100 hats for the homeless by Christmas.

Berger is a stroke survivor with left hemiparesis and always loved to be creative, but because of her disability, she couldn’t keep doing the things she loved, one of those being knitting.

“Melissa LaFlamme, the resident program manager at Brookdale Manlius, asked her what she likes to do and she said she liked to knit but was no longer able to because of her disability. So Melissa found a machine for Maureen so she could start knitting again,” said Cherry Stonecipher, sales and marketing director of Brookdale Manlius. “It’s very important that the residents have a purpose and feel like they can still contribute to the community. Maureen started knitting in September, and she’s very good at recruiting different people to come and help.”

“It makes you feel that you’re at least here for a purpose,” said Berger. “We’ve been working on them for about six months, and, as you can see, we have plenty of hats. We wanted to make 100, but we haven’t quite reached it yet, but we’ll keep going.”

Berger and her husband, August, have been Brookdale residents since 2016. The two have been married for 60 years and raised two children together in Bridgeport.

Back in her day, Maureen was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed reupholstering furniture. She has a BS in Business from Syracuse University and an MA in History, which she used to work at General Electric in radar development for 30 years.

According to Stonecipher, Berger was the one who had the idea to make hats for the homeless at the rescue mission during the holiday season and recruited some assistance all by herself.

Although this is Maureen’s first year making hats for the homeless, from day one, the Brookdale community saw she had a giving heart and enjoyed making things for her fellow neighbors.

“Through the use of adaptive equipment like the knitting loom, Maureen’s sense of purpose has been ignited once more as she has even bigger plans for 2024 with her community outreach,” said Jay Wilke, senior publicist for Brookdale Senior Living.

“It’s not difficult, just time-consuming,” said Berger, while Stonecipher added “but it’s for a good cause,” to which Berger agreed.

“Central New York weather is unstable, to say the least, so we have to have something for people to stay warm. It doesn’t matter who they are as long as they’re taken care of,” said Berger.

Along with the help of four or five different residents, Maureen is hopeful she’ll reach her goal of 100 hats by Christmas.

“This time of the year, we should be thinking of others as well as ourselves, and it’s good for us to have a goal,” said Berger.

“It’s good for the community, and it’s good for the residents,” said Stonecipher. “We’re very proud of Maureen. She came up with this all on her own, and the residents decide on different things to volunteer for the community, and this was Maureen’s project.”

Despite her disability, Berger hasn’t allowed anything to slow down her drive and determination to give back to her community while rekindling her love of creating through knitting.