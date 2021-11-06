Relieved parents take kids 5-11 to Syracuse City School District’s first vaccine clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse City School District parents were able to take a sigh of relief Saturday morning as 100 of them took a monumental step in protecting their children.

“I’m so relieved it’s like yeah it feels kind of emotional because we’ve been waiting for so long,” said Claire Joyce after her second and fourth graders got their first shot.

Meet Willa and Ramona! These two superstar sisters got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today @SyracuseSchools first vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11.

Willa and Ramona got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Syracuse Schools first vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11.

A feeling that was echoed by Rina Brule who took her six-year-old daughter with type one diabetes to get the Pfizer dose.

“We’re just so relieved that we’re finally here. It’s been a long year and a half and it just means a lot that we’re able to protect our daughter just a little bit more,” she said.

That protection came just four days after the lower dose Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids 5-11 years old.

The 100 slots available for this first clinic at ITC were filled up in just an hour and a half. That’s why the district opened up three more clinics for the following week and Superintendent Alicea said more are on the way.

“Again I just want to continue to encourage the parents that we’re going to open up more clinics to take advantage of this opportunity that is being provided to them,” Alicea said.

And the kids receiving the shots were excited to get back to the more simple things in life once they’re fully vaccinated, like hanging out with friends and taking their masks off.

The students will receive their second dose of the vaccine three weeks from their first dose at ITC.