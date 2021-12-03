Relieving stress and anxiety through yoga

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For some people, the holiday season can be a stressful time, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can make things even more difficult. Samadhi Yoga Syracuse in Liverpool is hoping to change that.

Bridgette Maney, the owner of Samadhi Yoga Syracuse, says it’s all about the breath and movement to reduce stress and anxiety.

“Just put a hand right here, another hand on your belly, take a long breath in and then an exhale out. You already start to feel more calm,” says Maney.

Samadhi Yoga Syracuse opened in March, right in the middle of the pandemic. The studio offers all types of yoga classes focused on helping those struggling with hopes of making life a little easier.

“Stress creates chronic inflammation in the body and yoga does the exact opposite. It reduces inflammation. The way that we stretch our muscles, the way that we engage our diaphragm,” Bridgette Maney

Since opening, Maney has seen a significant increase in yoga students looking for ways to reduce the stress and anxiety from the ongoing pandemic and even the holiday season.

“We’ve had students come in who’ve broke down in tears because it’s the first time they’ve sort of been with other people and had the chance to really just breathe and to have a moment,” states Maney.

Maney says some of the students at Samadhi Yoga Syracuse are still working remotely from home.

“Just the other day someone said to me thank you for being here because this is my chance to get out and to see people and leave the house,” Maney explains.

Samadhi Yoga Syracuse is open six days a week and offers a wide range of yoga classes. In addition to yoga, there’s massage therapy, reiki, astrology, tarot, and akashic records readings.

Samadhi Yoga Syracuse is located at 101 1st St, Liverpool, NY 13088.

If you are interested in signing up for a yoga class, click here to register.