NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway.

These changes will begin January 1, 2023.

Although changes are being made to 11 more service areas, the project began all the way back in the Summer of 2021.

The project is being funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll dollars or state tax dollars are being used, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

“Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Ramapo service area (located on I-87 south between exit 16 and exit 15A) and the Warners service area (located on I-90 west between exit 39 and exit 40) will close for construction. Both facilities will be entirely rebuilt and will include updated restaurant concepts, Taste NY food and drink products, outdoor seating, seasonal food trucks, playgrounds and pet walking areas among other amenities. Fuel services will remain available at both locations during construction,” said the New York State Thruway Authority.

No two consecutive service areas going the same direction will be closed for renovations during the same time period.

The nine remaining McDonald’s that reside within service areas along the thruway will cease all operations on January 1, 2023.

In place of them there will be ” temporary dining options including Applegreen C-Stores offering an assortment of hot food items as well as grab-and-go sandwiches and wraps, salads, coffee, snacks, drinks and more. The Applegreen C-Stores will be open to travelers 24 hours a day and seven days a week, and also feature Taste NY products and merchandise,” said the New York State Thruway Authority.

Other service areas may offer Sbarro, Subway or even Burger King.

Make sure to be aware of hours of operation as they may vary by location.

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Thruway Authority’s website or the Thruway mobile app for updated food options and dining hours.