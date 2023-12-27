SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A soggy Wednesday is in store across central New York with periods of rain expected. How much rain falls through midweek, and is there any cold air on the way? The details are below…

Remains mild but it’s a washout Wednesday

Rain is steady much of Wednesday, so be sure to have the umbrella and or raincoat handy! As of right now, the threat for flooding is low but we will let you know if that changes.

Additional rainfall through Thursday morning will be up to an inch for most, with a couple of locally higher amounts of just over an inch possible.

Despite the clouds and rain Wednesday, it remains mild with highs in the upper 40s to around 50, or some 15 degrees above average.

Can’t shake the showers late week

There will still be some showers, drizzle and fog around on Thursday, but precipitation should become more scattered.

Showers linger a bit into Friday with a little snow possible across the higher terrain later in the day, but most won’t see any flakes through sunset Friday.

Cooler, but still mild for late December to end the week

Temperatures for Thursday will remain well above average, 45 to 50, but there is some cooler air on the way late-week into the weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates. There’s a little light at the end of the snowless tunnel snow lovers/winter enthusiasts…