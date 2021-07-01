Remains of Lansing soldier who went MIA during Korean War now accounted for

(WSYR-TV) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Thursday that Army Cpl. Richard L. Henderson Jr. of Lansing, New York, who was killed in the Korean War, was accounted for.

In late 1950, Henderson was a member of Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action on December 6, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, the DPAA said. Henderson was 18 years old at the time he went missing and his remains could not be recovered following the battle.







On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on August 1, 2018, and were sent to the DPAA lab for identification.

The DPAA said that to identify Henderson’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.

They say scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis as well.

Henderson’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others who are still missing from the Korean War. DPAA officials said a rosette will be placed next to Henderson’s name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Henderson will be buried on July 23, 2021 in his hometown.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

Henderson’s personal profile can be viewed here.