Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Remarkable Woman: Keri Courtwright

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Throughout the month of February, NewsChannel 9 will introduce you to a group of four remarkable women in our community. All of these women were nominated by you, our viewers, for their commitment to serving the people of Central New York.

This week, we give you a preview of our story focused on Keri Courtwright. She is a woman who has rallied the community through social media to help thousands of families in their greatest time of need.

The full story will air during a 30 minute special on March 6, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected