Remembering 102-year-old Stella Corona who died of COVID-19 after living a life bookended by pandemics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 100 neighbors in Onondaga County and among them is 102-year-old Stella Corona.

Stella died on Friday, May 22 after living a life that began and ended between two pandemics.

Stella Corona — strong-willed, tough, full of life — that’s how two of her 10 grandchildren will remember her.

Stella and her grandson, Joe Corona Jr.

“She lived a hell of a life,” said her grandson Joseph Saya.

“To be bookended by two pandemics is, is amazing,” said her grandson Joe Corona Jr.

Stella was born in 1918 during the Spanish Flu pandemic. It killed her dad when she was just eight-months-old, but she lived through it. Even after getting COVID-19 around May 15, her doctors thought she would make it.

“She was a very tough woman,” said Saya.

She lived through two World Wars, the Great Depression, watched cars and computers come to life… and she smoked for 70 years.

“Grandpa would tell me how in Brooklyn they would pick cigarette buds out of ashtrays in the street and that’s how they’d get cigarettes at six to seven years old,” said Corona Jr.

Born in Brooklyn, Stella would later move to Syracuse in 1948 where she worked as a seamstress at Learbury Clothing Company. She walked to work every day and never got a driver’s license.

“She was a hard worker, she was a homeworker,” said Saya.

Stella cared for her husband, John after he developed diabetes. “She was like a general as far as what he ate, the time he ate, taking his pills,” said Saya.

John and Stella Corona

“She thought she was gonna die right after my grandfather died,” said Corona Jr.

Instead, she’d go on to live another 20 years. All the while, sharp as a tack. Throughout her 102 years on earth, Stella built a legacy based on family.

“Making time for family, she always said that. She would always say, ‘Joe you can’t take it with ya,'” said Saya.

“If we can come out of, get something positive out of this, it’s to reach out to family more often,” said Corona Jr. “She would have wanted that. It was all about family.”

A family that Stella was devoted to, leaving behind memories filled with advice, laughter, love, and wisdom.

