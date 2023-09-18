SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 family is grieving and supporting our wonderful colleague and friend, Christie Casciano.

Her beloved husband, best friend, and soulmate of 29 years, John Burns, died Saturday after a courageous battle with cancer.

John was a Central New York native and a North Syracuse High School Graduate who carried on the family legacy by joining the Syracuse Police Department in 1973. After a 32-year career, John retired in 2005 as a detective sergeant.

John took great pride in his career as a public servant, but his proudest accomplishment was rooted in family. Christie and his five children, Stephanie, Sarah, Jake, Joey, and Sophia, were his life’s biggest joy.

John was 70 years old and died surrounded by his loved ones.

Please keep Christie and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

To read John’s full obituary or leave condolences for the family, click here.