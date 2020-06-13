Remembering NewsChannel 9’s Art Peterson

(WSYR-TV) — A long time member of the NewsChannel 9 family passed away this week.

Art Peterson got his start in Armed Forces Radio at the end of World War II.

Art came to Syracuse in 1951 to work for WHEN-TV before moving to WFBL Radio. He climbed from disc jockey to news director during a 22-year stretch at the station whose call letters stood for Syracuse’s first broadcast license.

in 1976, Art joined Channel 9 as an assistant news director. He became a familiar face on the air and mentored a generation of young journalists.

In 1983, he broke on of the biggest consumer stories to ever come out of Syracuse. Art’s reporting on the pain killer Zomax prompted congressional hearings and the permanent withdrawal of the drug from the market.

Art was honored with the first Professional Standards Award from the Syracuse Press Club. He was also inducted into the Syracuse Press Club’s Wall of Distinction.

After his broadcast career, he spent more than a decade working in Veterans Affairs for Onondaga County.

Art Peterson was 91-years-old.