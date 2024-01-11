OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 learned about the passing of Dave Clark, a photographer out of Oswego, and a frequent submitter (and winner) of our daily Picture of the Day contest.

The 71-year-old passed away on Friday, Jan. 5 in Albany Medical Center, following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

Clark was well-known for his photography in the Oswego community.

He was part of the Oswego, N.Y. Shutter Gang, a small group of Oswego-based photographers that not only appreciated the same passion but each other’s friendship.

Clark’s friends say he was liked by everyone, and would often share his work, and learn from others.

Another photographer, and member of the Shutter Gang, Wayne Kirby, spoke fondly of Clark.

“Dave and I spent hours upon hours discussing photography as well as so many other things, including politics. We’d take pictures at the fort til well after sunset, then stand there talking for another hour after that. He was liked by everyone,” said Kirby.

Kirby had bought a secondary camera from Clark and when the two would take photos together, Kirby said he would always still refer to the camera as Clark’s, although it no longer was.

“Don’t take a friend for granted, and live for the moment with them,” said Kirby.

Another Shutter Gang member, Rocco Saya, mentioned the possibility of building a bench somewhere in Oswego for his friend Clark.

The two “…spent many nights together trading war stories, giving or receiving tricks of the trade (photography), with lots of smiles and laughter. I wouldn’t trade any of that for the world,” said Saya.

Another colleague and friend who enjoyed Clark’s work called the photos he would share in groups of five, “The Dave Clark 5.”

Everyone who has spoken about Clark shared at least one thing in common, that they will miss him dearly.

Photos by Dave Clark.

These photos were just some of what Clark submitted to NewsChannel 9, and are just a fraction of what he photographed over his time.