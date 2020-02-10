Remembering Robert Conrad with his performance on NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Actor Robert Conrad was one of the big names of the 1960s and 70’s, starring on shows like “Hawaiian Eye,” “Wild Wild West,” and “Black Sheep Squadron.” But reports of his death on February 8th in Malibu included something most fans didn’t know: He was also a pop singer.

Conrad recorded songs under his own name and that of his Hawaiian Eye character, Tom Lopaka. In fact, he performed live for a Central New York audience when he helped launch NewsChannel 9. He was one of several ABC TV stars visited for the Channel 9 Premiere Party at Shoppingtown in October 1962, several weeks after we first signed on as WNYS “Colorful Channel 9.”

Robert Conrad was 84. People Magazine reports that a small private service is planned for March 1st, which would have been his 85th birthday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9