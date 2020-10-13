Remembering the life of Syracuse Police Detective William LaShomb

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers from around Central New York gathered at the home of Detective William LaShomb on Sunday where he died.

It was three weeks after being involved in a carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat. His brothers and sisters in blue were inspired by his work ethic, his passion for policing and his generous heart.

He wasn’t the type of cop that was content with taking calls. When he wasn’t taking calls, he was… doing things to make the neighborhood safer. He was a detective who worked major investigations to impact the safety of everybody who lives in Syracuse. works in Syracuse, visits Syracuse but beyond that… He was a team leader with the SWAT team… he was responsible for building relationships between the SWAT team and the Golisano Children’s Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House. He was responsible for pushing people to do fundraisers, get involved. He pushed everybody to be better… He was a tough cop but he was there for all the right reasons and always has been. A tremendous loss not only for the Syracuse Police Department. He was a friend to everyone and a loss for the community because of the type of person he was and to be honest, he was the type of detective, police officer, who we should all strive to be. Deputy Chief Derek McGork

LaShomb joined the Syracuse Police Department in 2008 and most recently was a detective with the Gang Violence Task Force.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday.