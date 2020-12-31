Remembering the lives lost behind the COVID-19 numbers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Behind every life lost to COVID-19 is a person with a story, a family member, and a friend.

William “Bill” Winslow Sr. is just one of the victims who put up a courageous fight against COVID-19. The 77-year-old of Syracuse died on Dec. 6, 2020, after a two-week battle with the virus.

“He ended up in the hospital. It was a Friday. He battled it for two weeks and he succumbed to it,” Mark Reome, Winslow’s grandson said.

But Mark and the rest of his family want everyone to know that he’s more than just a number.

To them, Winslow was the patriarch of the family. His family says he could even make a lasting impression on strangers.

If you were walking home in the rain, he would pull over talk, and offer you a ride. He did so much to help so many people and never wanted credit. He was the true definition of a good Samaritan, and he had the heart of gold. Mark Reome, Grandson

Winslow’s passion for doing good influenced his career as a tree trimmer for the City of Syracuse. He worked for the city’s Department of Public Works for 36 years.

His favorite part of the job? Finding, cutting down, and decorating the perfect Christmas tree in Clinton Square.

“He would always say he loved bringing the city together. When we all came together, if it was only for a few minutes to watch those lights come on the real tree, my grandfather would just stand in those crowds smiling,” Mark explained.

Now, the city is coming together for him and all of the lives lost in Onondaga County to COVID-19.

As a way to remember Winslow and others who died from COVID-19, the Winslow family and the City of Syracuse have come to an agreement to turn off the Clinton Square Christmas tree lights.

The lights will be turned off Saturday, Jan. 2, starting at 8 p.m. and will remain off for one minute for each victim of COVID-19.

Winslow was a son, a father, a husband, and a grandfather. His family says he will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.