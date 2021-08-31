Remembering the man who created a Central New York sausage brand

(WSYR-TV) — Basilio Italian Sausage is known as the longest running food stand at the New York State Fair spanning more than 60 years, and while ownership has changed, the Basilio name lives on.

The food stand opened at the fair in 1956 and was started by Carmen and Paul Basilio and their legacy is evident in the people who run the stand today. Paul Basilio, who made one of Central New York’s best-known Italian sausage brands for 61 years died in October.

“Pauli was here from the beginning and was special to the stand and the fair. He started it with his brother Carmen and it means a lot to be able to be here today,” Co-owner Gary DeGeorge says.

Gary owns the food stand with his brothers and says that the family will honor Pauli and what his legacy has meant to everyone at the fair. The memorial will be held on Thursday, August 26th at 4 p.m.

In the meantime fair-goers are invited to take in the popular eatery and enjoy some of their favorite foods on the menu. From their sandwiches with fresh sausage made at Basilio’s plant in Canastota, to their hot dogs, Chicken Riggies and their new Sausage Riggies, Gary says there’s something for everyone.

Basilio’s Italian Sausage is located on restaurant row on Mohegan Street at the New York State Fair. They’re operating throughout the fair running through Sep 6th,