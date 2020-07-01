Reminder: Don’t bring fireworks on your flight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Fireworks continue to be a major issue this summer, both here in Central New York and across the state.

The TSA issued a reminder ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend to not bring fireworks to the airport.

You are not allowed to fly with any fireworks in checked or carry-on bags.

