Reminder: Don’t leave kids or pets in a hot car

(WSYR-TV) — With the weather warming up and families going on more road trips and running errands, it is important to remember how quickly a fun afternoon could turn deadly.

Even on mild or cloudy days, temperatures inside cars can rise quickly, making it dangerous for both kids and dogs left behind.

You might think you won’t forget they are in the backseat, but it can happen when you’re rushing into a store.

To help remember, keep your purse back there so you’ll have to reach in the back before going shopping.

Don’t have a purse? Try leaving your left shoe in the back.

If you plan to leave your pet in the car consider leaving them home instead.

It is that time of the year where just a few minutes with the doors shut can have dangerous consequences.

