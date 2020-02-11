City of Syracuse reminding private plows to follow city ordinances

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A reminder ahead of this week’s storm system — the City of Syracuse is teaming up with the Syracuse Police Department and cracking down on private plow companies not following city ordinances and ticketing unlicensed operators.

“We want pedestrians to be safe so we don’t want snow dumped on the sidewalks, we want drivers to be safe so we don’t want snow dumped in the middle of the road,” said Corey Driscoll Dunham, chief operating officer for the City of Syracuse.

City officials said that contractors are forbidden from pushing snow into the street, gutters or onto sidewalks. They must also display a decal showing the year and license number and maintain complete records of their customers.

City of Syracuse Plow Decal

The ordinance also includes a provision for fines or revocation of licenses if the rules aren’t followed.

“We initially approach it as an educational opportunity to remind people of what the rules are but obviously if this becomes a chronic problem, then we’ll ticket if we need to,” said Driscoll Dunham.

John Centore is the president of CNY Sealing and Plowing. He’s been working in the business for 18 years and says the crackdown is a good idea, especially for safety.

Centore plows commercial properties in areas throughout Onondaga County. While he doesn’t plow residential, he often takes calls from homeowners mixing up his company with ones that leave snow on sidewalks or driveways.

“It gives other people a bad reputation when they’re not doing their job correctly,” he said.

The city offers a reduced rate to private snow plow companies who engage with the city in training.

“It’s $50 for licensing fee, down to $10 if you attend one of the sessions,” said Driscoll Dunham.

The city says the training sessions serve as a reminder of city ordinances for private plow companies while giving the city a chance to see what challenges these companies may have.

“We encourage people to give us a call, you know it obviously helps if we have the license plate number, what type of vehicle, just so that we can track down who the person is and remind them of what the ordinances are,” said Driscoll Dunham.

