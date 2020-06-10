Interactive Maps

Renovations continuing in Westcott neighborhood

(WSYR-TV) — Renovations int he Westcott neighborhood are moving forward after they were put on pause last year.

The project would get rid of Dorian’s, which would give room to build a site for multiple businesses to have store front locations on the ground floor and apartments above.

It is still in the early stages and there is no word on when construction would begin.

