Renovations on NBT Bank Stadium on hold

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The huge renovation project underway at NBT Bank Stadium is now on hold.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all nonessential construction projects would come to a halt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Onondaga County Executive’s office says its law department is looking to see if the Governor’s order includes the baseball stadium project or if it could resume quickly as an essential project.

The Syracuse Mets Home Opener was scheduled for April 17th, but General Manager Jason Smorol says that date is unknown at this time.

Major League Baseball’s commissioner has said the International League’s 30 teams would not start until at least the middle of May.

