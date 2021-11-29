Renovations to the Mary Nelson Youth Center will help her team better serve the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WAYR-TV) — The Mary Nelson Youth Center opened its doors in June of 2009. In that time it has outgrown the space.

“Our kitchen was so small, I couldn’t really prepare meals,” said Mary Nelson, the President and CEO of the center. “I prepared meals, but it was so small I needed a bigger space.”

A dream came true a few months ago, when she was nominated for and received a $75,000 grant from Lowe’s. The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation matched that and Onondaga County also provided $25,000 in federal stimulus funding. Her vision for the space, “I wanted to bring, lighter up in here, kid friendly, have bigger rooms,” Nelson explained.

In September crews got to work. They knocked down walls and provided new flooring among other improvements. One of the hardest parts for Nelson was getting rid of things, particularly, “My books,” she said with a smile.

It was all worth it when walks through the finished product. It includes an after school classroom where about 35 young people come to get tutoring. The room has orange and blue chairs and will be named for the Boeheims.

There is also a game room, a family room and a space for children to get hair cuts for free. The kitchen that was once small is now just the right size.

“I am very happy about all that,” Nelson said.

The conference room has more space and it’s where the center has a food pantry once a week.

“My choice was in 2002 when I lost my nephew Darryl was to help kids,” Nelson recalled. Her nephew Darryl Patterson died as a result of gun violence.

The Mary Nelson Youth Center not only helps kids. It’s a resource for the entire community. When anyone walks through the doors, she wants them to feel, “at home,” she said.

Crews still have some finishing touches to do, but there will be a ribbon cutting there in December.

Learn more about the center on its website: https://www.marynelsonyouthcenter.com