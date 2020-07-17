Renovations underway at Bear Road Elementary

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The long-anticipated and much-needed construction at one of the North Syracuse Central School District’s oldest elementary school buildings is underway.
The district is advising neighbors near Bear Road Elementary to be cautious around the building itself and avoid the area if possible. While fencing has been put up, it’s been knocked down by pedestrians in some spots. Sturdier barriers will soon be put up, telling folks to stay away from unsafe areas.
