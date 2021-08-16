Well known Syracuse Police officer officially files discrimination lawsuit against department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officer Brandon Hanks is one of the most recognizable Syracuse Police Officers. Now, he is taking his department to court, officially filing a discrimination lawsuit on Monday.

Standing right in the middle of his two attorneys, Officer Brandon Hanks powerfully spoke out about his claims.

They are both federal and state complaints, including Title seven violations of race, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, a hostile work environment, libel, slander, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to court documents, Hanks says several SPD employees immediately retaliated by disciplining him for a social media post where rap music can be heard in the background.

Hank’s first claim that was filed at the end of June said he was denied a promotion to the gang task force after a captain put in writing that Hanks was “gang affiliated”, a “narcotics trafficker” and referenced that Hanks listens to rap music.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner and Deputy Chief Richard Trudell are among the defendants.

Hanks, his attorneys, and even some community members are calling on Trudell to leave the department after admitting to racist claims in a 2014 deposition.

“Well, I just think it’s important to note that we have an admitted racist who raised his hand and took an oath to tell the truth so help me God and he’s admitting to being racist and he’s been promoted. Since the time he gave that deposition, he’s been promoted,” said Hanks’ attorney Jesse Ryder.

The Syracuse Police Department’s Deputy Chief Richard Trudell released a statement following Hanks’ press conference on Monday. The statement reads:

During my 27 years as a police officer, there has never been a claim or allegation against me of a racist nature. The statements in a press conference by attorneys representing Officer Brandon Hanks are a travesty. They reference a deposition from seven years ago in a lawsuit involving another individual from which I was removed as a party because there was no evidence that I engaged in any wrongdoing.



I am ashamed to have used certain language as a young teenager. It never occurred as an adult. Never has anyone in the community or the Syracuse Police Department accused me of using such terms. In the end, the only person who has ever claimed I said those words is me. To deliberately suggest otherwise is deceiving and outrageous. Officer Brandon Hanks knows I have consistently supported him and have never made such statements toward or about him. Chief Buckner and I actually required the investigation that concluded there was no basis for the concerns raised about Officer Hanks by other officers. This is further evidenced by the fact that I was not named in the notice of claim against the Department. In fact, in my internal memo to Chief Buckner regarding this matter, I was supportive of Hanks. Deputy Chief Richard Trudell

Trudell went on to reference a memo he had sent to SPD Chief Buckner about the matter on May 12, saying there was no proper investigation into the social media posts Captain Gay referenced in the memo that sparked Hanks to speak out.

The memo Trudell sent to Chief Buckner regarding the matter can be found below.