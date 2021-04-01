Rent relief is on the way for Madison County residents and landlords

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Social Services (DSS) and Community Action Partnership for Madison County (CAP) want to let residents and landlords know that rent relief is on its way. All they have to do is apply.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) makes $25 billion available nationwide to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 not only impacted the health of our community but also the economy,” says Madison County Department of Social Services Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald. “Many people lost their jobs, had to apply for some form of assistance, and were unable to pay their rent which hurts our landlords as well. We here at Madison County want to know the true impact that COVID-19 has had over the past year on our community. We are asking landlords to fill out a brief survey so we can get a better idea of how much they have been truly impacted over the past year.”

All landlords who own properties in Madison County are asked to please go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MClandlordsurvey and fill out the survey. Responses will be collected until April 16, 2021.

“CAP has worked with many families this past year that have struggled due to COVID-19 and the economy,” says CAP Executive Director Antara Mitra. “Many still continue to struggle. We also recognize the hardship of our landlords and are here to assist landlords and tenants get the relief they need.”

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance in paying back rent owed to a landlord. NYS will open an online application portal to submit applications and paperwork. That portal is still in the process of being set up. CAP and DSS will be able to help you with the application process.

The proposed legislation allows landlords and property owners to aid tenants in applying for assistance or applying on the renter’s behalf. If a landlord applies for assistance on behalf of their tenant, the tenant must cosign the application, the landlord must provide the tenant documentation of the application, and the payments must be used to pay the tenant’s rental obligations.

Eligibility

An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

I. Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

II. Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

III. Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median (see table below)

# in

HH 80% of

area

median

income # in HH 80% of

area

median

income # in HH 80% of

area

median

income # in HH 80% of

area

median

income 1 $42,500 3 $54,600 5 $65,550 7 75,250 2 $48,550 4 $60,650 6 $70,400 8 $80,100 *2020 Median incomes were issued by HUD

Rental assistance provided to an eligible household should not be duplicative of any other federally funded rental assistance provided to such household.

It is important to note that the federal government has extended the eviction moratorium until June 2021. For more information on ERAP please go to https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=284.