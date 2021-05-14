Rentals surge in CNY as people seek unique outdoor Airbnb experiences

(WSYR-TV) — As travel surges, vacation home sites are desperate for hosts, and finding them in some unlikely spots. As we reach the end of the pandemic, people are desperate for unique outdoor stays that look great on Instagram.

Searches for treehouses, tents, plastic igloos and barns are up triple digits on Airbnb, and tent searches are up 260 percent!

“Is it the same as staying at a five-star resort? Maybe not, but it is a sort of experience that really creates an amazing memory, an amazing vacation and a really incredible way to connect with the outdoors,” said Christopher Nulty of Airbnb.

If you want to get in on the action, Airbnb says they have a whole guide right on their website. They say they want real creative properties, so think about unique outdoor experiences, because that’s what people want right now.