Renz case finally prompts federal review of pre-trial electronic monitoring

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven years after the David Renz attack, the Government Accountability Office will finally conduct a thorough review of the nation’s pre-trial release program, especially the use of electronic GPS ankle bracelet monitoring.

In March of 2013, Renz was on pre-trial release for federal pornography charges when he admitted to disassembling his monitoring bracelet given to him by the federal probation office.

He then randomly carjacked Lori Bresnahan and a 10-year old girl, raping the child and killing Bresnahan.

Bill Cregg happened to be driving down Verplank Road in the Town of Clay that night when he and another passerby happened upon the horrific scene.

“It was nearly eight years ago that I stated that Lori and our community deserved answers on the failures of pre-trial release and electronic monitoring that allowed David Renz to steal, steal Lori Bresnahan from all of us. Today is day one in getting those answers,” Cregg says.

Cregg has been a tireless advocate for review and improvements to pre-trial release and is the inspiration behind Bill’s Promise Act introduced by Congressman John Katko.

The review is designed to identify failures in the pre-trial release system and provide information that will help improve protections for victims.

It was authorized after Katko’s urged the GAO to begin the study he proposed under the Bill’s Promise Act.

In the six weeks leading up to his escape, Renz practiced disassembling and reassembling his bracelet, setting off 46 alerts that were not responded to by probation officers.

“There’s just certain crimes that stick with you throughout the years, and you can still hear the emotion in Bill’s voice,” Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says.

Katko adds, “Bill witnessed a tragedy and Bill made a solemn promise to never give up in his fight to try and fix what happened and never let it happen again.”

Cregg tells NewsChannel 9 he’s keeping his promise to Lori Bresnahan, who he’d never met before that fateful night, “I’m hoping she’d be happy. I think she’d be happy.”

“That precious child is now a precious young adult and is doing very, very well,” says Fitzpatrick.

As directed by Bill’s Promise Act the Government Accountability Office will: