Rep. Brindisi calls on FCC to expand broadband internet access

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Addressing the need for high-speed internet, Congressman Anthony Brindisi is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to expand broadband access.
Holding a Zoom summit Monday morning, the representative says the FCC must collect better data to find where access is needed.
Last year, Brindisi launched a broadband survey to find out just how well internet services reaches homes in our area. From the data, more than 50 percent rated their internet company as “poor” or terrible and now he wants cable companies to be held accountable.
“It’s clear people are not satisfied with the big cable companies. Speeds are poor, even from companies that have taken government money to build out access,” Brindisi said.
The representative also said there should be a stronger oversight of taxpayer dollars when internet companies get government subsidies and to open up market competitions to allow smaller internet companies to compete.
Click here to read the full study.
