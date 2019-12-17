Rep. Brindisi makes decision on impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he will vote for the articles of impeachment against President Trump when it goes to a full House vote, which is expected Wednesday.

“I took an oath to defend the Constitution. What the President has done is not something I can pretend is normal behavior. It is also not okay for the President to block the testimony of key subpoenaed witnesses that had direct knowledge of the administration’s actions.” Representative Anthony Brindisi / (D) 22nd Congressional District

Brindisi was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, but spoke earlier about his decision.

“The politically safe thing to do in a district like mine is to vote against the articles of impeachment, but I wasn’t elected to do what’s politically safe. I was elected to do what I think is right. Based on the evidence that I have reviewed, I felt there was sufficient evidence to move forward. This is the greatest Democracy in the history of the world and the voters will ultimately have their say, but while I’m here, I’m going to do what I can to defend the constitution,” Brindisi said.

Brindisi’s Syracuse-area Republican colleague, John Katko, will vote “no” against the impeachment.

