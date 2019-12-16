Rep. Brindisi says impeachment vote is ‘hardest decision’ of political career

SHERRILL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just hours before flying down to Washington, DC to make what he calls the “hardest decision” of his political career, Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi still hasn’t said how he’s going to vote on the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump.

Brindisi tells NewsChannel 9, “I’m going to be make an announcement in the coming days on how I’ll vote, but I spent the weekend reading and rereading all the transcripts, reading articles on impeachment, going back to my days in law school, and rereading constitutional law articles. We’ll make a decision in the coming days and we’ll do what’s best for the country.”

What’s best for the country may or may not be what’s best politically.

Rep. Brindisi, of Utica, is up for reelection in November of 2020, again facing Claudia Tenney, the former congresswoman who wants her job back.

Voters in the 22nd Congressional District very heavily supported then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and those voters will likely hold a “yes” vote against Brindisi’s hopes for reelection.

Rep. John Katko’s team is likely making similar calculations, as Democrats will likely hold his “no” vote against him next year.

Katko, of Syracuse, tells NewsChannel 9, “Given his position and given how much everyone’s always nipping at his heels, he should have been a little more disciplined in engaging in that type of conversation with a foreign leader, knowing that he’s the subject of so much scrutiny. That being said, I still don’t think the facts of the conversation rose to the level of impeachable offense.”

Katko said it’s “way too early to tell” if he’ll support President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts in November 2020.

