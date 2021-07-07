Rep. John Katko discusses cybersecurity at OCC Wednesday following local attacks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of multiple cyber attacks on numerous businesses and key sectors of the economy, Congressman John Katko was in town Wednesday to discuss ways of shoring things up.

A roundtable discussion was held at Onondaga Community College. Katko is a ranking member on the house committee on Homeland Security. He was joined by members from the cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency.

Wednesday’s discussion focused on preventing future attacks and what to watch out for.

“No one is immune to a cyber attack. Obviously we know that from the Syracuse School district attack. We know that from the Onondaga County Library attack, the Fayetteville-Manlius attack and we know it from the more national ones. The federal government has been attacked. Since I’ve been in Congress, my federal identity has been stolen so no one’s unique to it,” Congressman John Katko

The latest attack targeted software used by small businesses across the country.