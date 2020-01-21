Rep. John Katko holds Election Security roundtable at Onondaga Community College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko was at Onondaga Community College on Tuesday and held an Election Security roundtable.
Katko is hoping to connect local election officials with representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and the Infrastructure Security Agency.
The focus is to try and protect the upcoming elections from the growing threat of a cyber attack.
“We have vulnerabilities across the spectrum in the cyber field and they are getting more acute every day because mom and pop operations you mentioned are using Windows 7, for example,” said Katko. “The vulnerabilities for our systems nationwide are only going to increase.”
Representatives from the New York State Board of Elections were also on-hand during Tuesday’s event.
