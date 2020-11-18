Rep. John Katko honors Rod Wood’s legacy as a broadcast journalist on House floor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Legendary broadcast journalist Rod Wood announced his retirement last week, and on Wednesday he was honored by Representative John Katko (R-24) on the House floor.

Wood has worked in the world of broadcasting for the past 50 years, and has been delivering the news at NewsChannel 9 for Central New Yorkers for the last 44. In 2011, he was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Representative Katko took a minute on the House floor to honor the great career Rod Wood had and what he means to the Central New York community.

I rise today to honor the distinguished career of Central New York broadcasting legend Roderic Woodruff Groat, and to celebrate his retirement after more than 50 years on television in our community. Better known as Rod Wood, he is a household name in Central New York, and a trusted source of news throughout our region. For five decades, he has been there to deliver the news to families throughout our community. Before beginning his career in broadcasting, Rod proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 504th Military Police Battalion. In 1976, he worked at NewsChannel 9 and has been a fixture at the station ever since. Outside of work, Rod is extremely devoted to his family. He stood in support of his wife, Nanette, through her nine-year battle with cancer, and celebrated 52 years of marriage before her passing earlier this year. Together Rod and Nanette raised five children and were blessed with ten grandchildren. The dean of Central New York broadcasting, our community will truly miss welcoming Rod Wood into our communities and our homes every evening. Mr. Speaker, I ask that my colleagues in the House join me in honoring Rod Wood for a remarkable 50-year career in journalism. I wish him all the best in his retirement. Representative John Katko (R-24)

A special will air on NewsChannel 9 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18 to celebrate Rod Wood’s career.

Rod Wood’s official final day at NewsChannel 9 is Wednesday, November 18.