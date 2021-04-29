Rep. John Katko liked Joe Biden’s speech to Congress, hopes conversations stay bipartisan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–Congressman John Katko told Newschannel 9 today that he liked some of what he heard from President Joe Biden last night in his speech to Congress, but hopes the negotiations remain bipartisan.

Katko says he’s already working on his own version of a infrastructure bill that wouldn’t utilize as much money total, but would put more funding toward roads and bridges. According to a Monmouth poll, two out of three Americans approve of Biden’s more expensive plan.

“Everybody is supportive of spending. Who wouldn’t want to take $1400 put it in their pocket, of course, but those same polls, when you ask the extra question, would you pay increased taxes to pay for this, it’s a resounding no,” Katko said.

Katko also addressed New York’s loss of one congressional seat after the 2020 census. He says he doesn’t know what it means for his job when redistricting happens.