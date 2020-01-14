Rep. Katko announces $10.5 million in funds to reduce homelessness in CNY

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Representative John Katko announced that multiple organizations in Central New York will receive a total of $10.5 million in funding.
The funding comes from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), part of the Homeless Assistance Grant’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program.
“I applaud the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for providing community organizations in Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne Counties with the necessary funds through the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program to reduce homelessness in our region,” said Rep. Katko. “With these funds, organizations in our community will be empowered to better assist some of the most vulnerable in our area and improve economic opportunity for Central New Yorkers. I am proud to stand alongside these organizations and will continue working in Congress to help build a stronger Central New York.”
The full list of awards if found below:
|RECIPIENT
|Grant Type
|Amount
|Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council Inc / Home Safe
|CoCR
|$499,114
|Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / HMIS for RMCCoC
|CoCR
|$251,880
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Catholic Charities Rapid Rehousing Consolidated
|CoCR
|$268,510
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Housing First for Individuals and Families
|CoCR
|$853,003
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 1
|CoCR
|$706,532
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 2
|CoCR
|$1,622,012
|Central New York Services, Inc. / Recovery Permanent Supportive Housing Program Combined
|CoCR
|$414,617
|Central New York Services, Inc. / Susan’s Place
|CoCR
|$128,625
|Chadwick Residence, Inc. / Chadwick Supportive Housing
|CoCR
|$272,566
|Chapel House Inc / Chapel House PSH Expansion 2019
|CoCR
|$95,694
|Chapel House Inc / Chapel House Supported House Program FY 2019
|CoCR
|$123,769
|Helio Health Inc. / FAST Housing
|CoCR
|$201,613
|Helio Health Inc. / Helio Housing First
|CoCR
|$940,729
|Helio Health Inc. / K.E.E.S. II
|CoCR
|$589,252
|Liberty Resources, Inc. / Permanent Supportive Housing for Individuals and Families-LRI
|CoCR
|$386,088
|Onondaga County / Onondaga County DSS-ES HUD Rental Assistance Program
|CoCR
|$741,930
|Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-RRH
|CoCR
|$260,548
|Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-VH-DV-RRH
|CoC
|$341,705
|The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / Barnabas Rapid Rehousing
|CoCR
|$229,008
|The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / HALE RRH
|CoCR
|$375,148
|The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / State Street Apartments
|CoCR
|$251,846
|United Way of Central New York / CoC Planning Project FY2019
|CoC
|$276,541
|United Way of Central New York / Homeless Management Information System (HMIS)
|CoCR
|$184,380
|Lakeview Health Services / Lakeview SRO Tompkins
|CoCR
|$29,987
|Catholic Charities of Cortland County / Shelter Plus Care
|CoCR
|$140,528
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / CoC Planning Project FY2019
|CoC
|$26,012
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care
|CoCR
|$19,633
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care II
|CoCR
|$80,804
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / HMIS
|CoCR
|$21,185
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / S+C for the Chronically Homeless II
|CoCR
|$14,165
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Wayne County Permanent Supportive Housing
|CoCR
|$108,705
|Wayne County Action Program, Inc. / Success Center TH-RRH
|CoCR
|$48,123
