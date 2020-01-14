Rep. Katko announces $10.5 million in funds to reduce homelessness in CNY

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Representative John Katko announced that multiple organizations in Central New York will receive a total of $10.5 million in funding.

The funding comes from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), part of the Homeless Assistance Grant’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program.

“I applaud the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for providing community organizations in Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne Counties with the necessary funds through the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program to reduce homelessness in our region,” said Rep. Katko. “With these funds, organizations in our community will be empowered to better assist some of the most vulnerable in our area and improve economic opportunity for Central New Yorkers. I am proud to stand alongside these organizations and will continue working in Congress to help build a stronger Central New York.”

The full list of awards if found below:

RECIPIENT Grant Type Amount Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council Inc / Home Safe CoCR $499,114 Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / HMIS for RMCCoC CoCR $251,880 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Catholic Charities Rapid Rehousing Consolidated CoCR $268,510 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Housing First for Individuals and Families CoCR $853,003 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 1 CoCR $706,532 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 2 CoCR $1,622,012 Central New York Services, Inc. / Recovery Permanent Supportive Housing Program Combined CoCR $414,617 Central New York Services, Inc. / Susan’s Place CoCR $128,625 Chadwick Residence, Inc. / Chadwick Supportive Housing CoCR $272,566 Chapel House Inc / Chapel House PSH Expansion 2019 CoCR $95,694 Chapel House Inc / Chapel House Supported House Program FY 2019 CoCR $123,769 Helio Health Inc. / FAST Housing CoCR $201,613 Helio Health Inc. / Helio Housing First CoCR $940,729 Helio Health Inc. / K.E.E.S. II CoCR $589,252 Liberty Resources, Inc. / Permanent Supportive Housing for Individuals and Families-LRI CoCR $386,088 Onondaga County / Onondaga County DSS-ES HUD Rental Assistance Program CoCR $741,930 Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-RRH CoCR $260,548 Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-VH-DV-RRH CoC $341,705 The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / Barnabas Rapid Rehousing CoCR $229,008 The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / HALE RRH CoCR $375,148 The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / State Street Apartments CoCR $251,846 United Way of Central New York / CoC Planning Project FY2019 CoC $276,541 United Way of Central New York / Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) CoCR $184,380 Lakeview Health Services / Lakeview SRO Tompkins CoCR $29,987 Catholic Charities of Cortland County / Shelter Plus Care CoCR $140,528 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / CoC Planning Project FY2019 CoC $26,012 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care CoCR $19,633 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care II CoCR $80,804 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / HMIS CoCR $21,185 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / S+C for the Chronically Homeless II CoCR $14,165 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Wayne County Permanent Supportive Housing CoCR $108,705 Wayne County Action Program, Inc. / Success Center TH-RRH CoCR $48,123

