Rep. Katko announces $70,000 in federal funds for CNY jobs and economic development

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — U.S. Representative John Katko announced on Wednesday that the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, an agency that sponsors local projects and communities, was awarded $70,000 in federal funding.
The federal funding is available through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). According to Rep. Katko, the investment will support the board’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), which attempts to help private capital investment and CNY job creation.
I’m pleased to announce the Central New York Regional Planning Board is receiving $70,000 in federal funding from the EDA. This award will allow the board to diversity and strengthen our regional economy by expanding public-private partnerships and investing in local job creation. I’ve proudly supported this grant program in Congress and am excited to see how this funding will help grow Central New York’s economy.U.S. Rep. John Katko