Rep. Katko announces $70,000 in federal funds for CNY jobs and economic development

Rep. John Katko (R-NY) walks down the steps of the U.S. Capitol on September 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — U.S. Representative John Katko announced on Wednesday that the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, an agency that sponsors local projects and communities, was awarded $70,000 in federal funding.

The federal funding is available through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). According to Rep. Katko, the investment will support the board’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), which attempts to help private capital investment and CNY job creation.