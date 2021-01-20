Rep. Katko attends Biden inauguration, looks forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Representative John Katko of Syracuse was part of the audience attending the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday.

Katko shared photos from the event on the steps of the Capitol on his official Facebook page.

The Republican lawmaker released a statement saying , “Over the past year, this nation has endured a pandemic, a bitter election fight, and unprecedented tests to our democracy. Like so many Americans, I’m eager to move forward, together.”

Katko said he has worked with both Democratic and Republican administrations and lawmakers, and will do so again to find common ground. But adds he will not hesitate to oppose policies that run counter to “the needs and values of Central New York.”

Katko went on to say, “As I have said with every previous Administration, regardless of party, I hope this Administration is successful in strengthening and protecting our country. As President Biden and Vice President Harris are sworn into office today, I’m urging greater cooperation from both parties so we can unite to build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous nation.”