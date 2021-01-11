Rep. Katko hasn’t announced position on House’s pending 2nd impeachment of President Trump

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Congressman John Katko hasn’t shared his specific position on the pending second impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Monday, a resolution with a singular article of impeachment was introduced in the House of Representative, accusing President Trump of “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States” and will “remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution.”

Since the resolution was introduced, Katko’s office did honor requests for him to comment.

A spokesperson indicated the office was still reviewing the next steps.

Tuesday, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on a resolution that formally requests Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows the Cabinet to render Trump unfit for office.

Katko, the last time he was available for comment on Thursday, said the process around invoking the 25th Amendment will take took long. Katko said, “It’s kind of a moot conversation because I don’t think it will be done in time.”

According to the timeline outlined in the Constitutional clause itself, the process is immediate unless the president objects. Upon objection, Congress is required to take up the conflict within 48 hours.

With the vice president not expected to take that action himself within the 24-hour deadline set by the House, Katko will likely be asked to vote on impeachment.

Thursday, Katko didn’t rule it out.

He said, “An impeachment proceeding, this time, would have a heck of a lot more meat than the ridiculous thing they did last time. If it came to fore, based on the charges, I think it would be a much more bipartisan effort, I wouldn’t be able to render a decision until I saw what the charges were, but obviously, based on the conduct yesterday, he would be in serious trouble in my opinion.”

Katko’s colleagues — Southern Tier Republican Congressman Tom Reed and North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik — have both said they oppose impeachment.

Both are defaulting to what they call a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20.

Despite condemning the violence Thursday, Stefanik went ahead with her plan to challenge the election results.