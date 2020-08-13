Rep. Katko secures over $1 million in funding for public housing organizations

Model homes and for sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years, a trend that will almost certainly be reversed as the viral outbreak keeps more people at home. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Representative John Katko announced that over $1 million in CARES Act funding has been secured for public housing organizations throughout the 24th District.

“As a result of the CARES Act, bipartisan legislation I supported in the House, local public housing organizations have been awarded nearly $1.3 million in funding to support Central New Yorkers who are assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) and Mainstream Vouchers,” said Rep. Katko. “Especially during this pandemic, it is imperative public housing organizations have the resources they need to keep residents safe and healthy. With these new funds, local housing organizations will provide Central New Yorkers who rely on HCV and Mainstream Vouchers with the resources and support they need to remain healthy and safe during the pandemic.”

Groups receiving the funding are: