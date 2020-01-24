Rep. Katko to support Trump in November, despite not supporting him previously

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — An about face for 24th Congressional District Republican Incumbent John Katko, who now says he will support President Trump’s bid for a second term in November.

Four years ago, Katko called for Trump to drop out of the presidential race.

While he is now throwing his support behind the president, Katko said that he will continue to speak out when he disagrees with him.

“I make clear when I disagree with the president, calling him out when his tone is offensive or divisive and publicly stating when I oppose his policies,” Katko said in a statement.

In 2016, Katko spoke with NewsChannel 9 after calling for Trump to drop out of the presidential race.

“We can’t have the leader of our country talking and trying to justify sexual assaults,” Katko said. This statement came after a video resurfaced of a 2005 conversation where Trump made demeaning comments about women.

Now, Katko is saying that the economy is “flourishing” under Trump’s Administration and trade has improved with other nations. He also said that national security has been strong.

“I weigh these accomplishments against the far-left proposals we’re hearing from the Democrats running for president: Medicare-for-All, open borders and trillions of dollars in new spending,” Katko said.

Katko also said that, even though he gets frustrated with the president, he believes that the country is better now than it was four years ago.

“We cannot afford the extreme policies being championed by the left, which would result in higher taxes for every American and a guaranteed debt crisis for our country,” Katko said. “Given this choice, I will support President Trump this November.”

He went on to state that him saying this was not a “blanket endorsement.”

Katko ended his statement on Thursday with the following:

“Dana Balter, Roger Misso and Francis Conole have each stated they will stand blindly with the Democratic nominee — but Central New Yorkers deserve to know who they will support in the upcoming April presidential primary.”

Katko also told NewsChannel 9 in 2016 why he didn’t want to endorse Trump.

“I am not going to endorse Donald Trump, because here we are a month out from the election and we’re still talking about our Presidential nominee’s comments instead of talking about the issues that are important to central New York and that’s what I want to be focused on,” Katko previously said.

After meeting with Trump in 2016, Katko said, “I continue to have concerns about the divisive tone of Mr. Trump’s campaign, and the lack of a substantive dialogue on the issues that matter most.”

Regarding the recent impeachment inquiry against Trump, Katko said the following in December of 2019:

“After thoroughly studying the arguments for and against impeachment, I have come to the inescapable conclusion that, while I believe some of the President’s actions were wrong and inappropriate, they do not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”

Katko also released a statement last year regarding the impeachment inquiry where he said, in part, the “full facts surrounding the President’s conversation with the Ukranian President need to come out.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9