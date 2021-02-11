Rep. Katko’s remarks in support of impeachment used as evidence in Senate trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Remarks made by Syracuse-area Republican Congressman John Katko in support of impeaching then-President Donald Trump are being used as video evidence in the Senate’s trial.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, California Congressman Ted Lieu, a House Impeachment Manager, presented a series of Republicans who condoned President Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

The presentation included a video compilation of Republican Representatives Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and John Katko denouncing the president’s actions.

In the remarks, made on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on January 12, Katko said: “The president’s role in this insurrection is undeniable, both on social media ahead of January 6 and in his speech that day. He deliberately promoted baseless theories creating a combustible environment of misinformation and division. To allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequences is a direct threat to the future of this democracy.”

JUST NOW: @RepJohnKatko’s remarks in support of impeaching then-President Trump on January 12 have been submitted as evidence in the Senate Impeachement Trial. #NY24 pic.twitter.com/CLSBZW60J7 — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) February 11, 2021

On January 12, Katko was the first of ten Republican members of Congress to announce he was voting in support of impeachment.