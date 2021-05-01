Rep. Zeldin wins 50 percent of NY GOP votes

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin talks to the PIX11 Morning News about his run for governor on April 9, 2021. (PIX11 News)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It appears there may be a front runner in the fight for the republican endorsement in next year’s gubernatorial race. US House Representative Lee Zeldin announced he’s received enough votes to become the party’s endorsed nominee.

the congressman writing on twitter recent endorsements from Erie and Niagara County republican parties put him just above 50 percent of the weighted New York GOP vote.

Currently, Zeldin represents New York’s first Congressional District on Long Island.