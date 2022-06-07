OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans are in place to repair the Oswego Harbor breakwater.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Oswego Harbor west arrowhead breakwater and the foundation of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse are significantly damaged following 90 years of storms, wave action and deterioration and in need of repairs.

For this project, the Buffalo District of USACE awarded a $4.75 million contract to Dean Marine Excavating in Michigan which will consist of an armor stone overlay with stone sizes up to 20 tons.

USACE Buffalo District Commander Lieutenant Colonel Eli Adams said this project is crucial to ensuring safety in Oswego Harbor.

“The repairs to the breakwater and lighthouse foundations are essential to ensuring safe navigation of Oswego Harbor well into the future,” Lt. Col. Adams said in a press release. “It is very rewarding to work with our Partners, including the Port Authority, on a project which will contribute significantly to the commerce and recreation of Oswego and the region.”

During the project, Oswego Harbor’s federal navigation channel will remain open.

However, commercial and recreational vessel operators are urged to use caution as the contractor’s equipment will be in a portion of the channel.

Construction in Oswego Harbor is scheduled to begin in the Summer of 2022. The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.