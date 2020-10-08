Report: Bills-Titans game moved to Tuesday due to Tennessee COVID-19 outbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills will not play the Titans this Sunday as scheduled but rather the game is being moved to Tuesday according to ESPN.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.



Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

This comes after two more Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to 23 between players and team personnel members since the outbreak started.

Now the Bills-Chiefs game originally scheduled for Thursday night football in Orchard Park will be moved to the following Sunday, Oct. 18 also according to ESPN.