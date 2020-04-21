Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health failing after surgery

(NEXSTAR) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in “grave danger” after undergoing a surgery recently, an unnamed US official told CNN Monday.
Kim missed the April 15 celebration of the Day of the Sun, the country’s most important holiday, CNN reports. The day commemorates the birth of Kim Il-Sung, the country’s founder and Kim’s grandfather.
Kim was reportedly last seen four days before that at a government meeting.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
