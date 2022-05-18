(WSYR-TV) — New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released an analysis on Wednesday regarding state sales tax collections compared to similar times last year. The analysis shows that local collections were up $232 million from April 2021 compared to April 2022. Sales tax collections totaled $1.7 billion.

The largest change in sales tax collections was in Oswego County, which saw a 113% increase from April 2021 to April 2022. The analysis shows that the total monthly sales tax collected in April 2021 was $2.4 million. In April 2022, that number increased to $5.1 million.

“While local sales tax collections in April were strong throughout most of the state, the continued rise in the price of goods and services has increased the cost of doing business for many local governments,” said DiNapoli. “My office is closely monitoring the impact that inflation is having on New York’s economy.”

Almost every county in the state experienced significant year-over-year growth in collections, Napoli reports.

Monthly sales tax distributions are based on estimates by the Department of Taxation and Finance.

You can see the monthly local sales tax collections analysis for 2021 to 2022 that have been reported so far here. DiNapoli says that the next quarterly numbers, from April 2022 to June 2022, will be available in July.