Report says Ithaca Police did not fully investigate some reported crimes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the City of Ithaca released an alarming report about its police department, claiming a wide variety of cases haven’t been fully investigated for nearly a decade. The release said many were reported sex offenses, but did not say much else when it comes to how many cases, who was involved, and what happens next.

NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith spent the day in Ithaca, trying to reach out to the groups involved to get answers. The Ithaca Police Department said Chief Nayor was not in on Friday and NewsChannel 9 was referred to the city attorney’s office, who was also not available for comment.

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick was out of the office, but did get back to Adrienne Smith with a message that said, “I’m sorry I don’t have anything to add right now beyond what we released. Because this concerns ongoing personnel matters we are limited in what we can say.”

Smith also reached out to an advocacy center in Ithaca and no one was available.

So it is difficult to understand what police say went wrong. The state Attorney General finally gave a bit more detail on Friday, saying they did receive a report from Ithaca from an outside law firm. That report said that one officer apparently failed to do their job by not following up on a number of cases, many of which were sex offenses. But that report also found that the officer did not break any laws. The state Attorney General’s Office concluding it did not have any jurisdiction.

A local defense attorney NewsChannel 9 spoke with described the news about IPD as surprising.

“Surprising is an understatement. It’s precisely because of my professional experience, or my experience in my professional capacity that has led me to draw a conclusion about the IPD generally that is undermined profoundly by this news and surprised is an understatement,” said Luke Fenchel, a criminal defense attorney.

The police department hasn’t said if anyone at IPD has been disciplined for this.

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to the Governor’s office, and did not hear back.

The Ithaca Police Department has asked anyone who feels they were ignored to call them at (607) 272-9973.

