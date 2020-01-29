Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Report: Tobacco remains leading cause of preventable death, disease

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
OTD-November-20---tobacco-jpg_20151120070531-159532

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A new report from the American Lung Association shows that tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States and in New York State.

This week, the association is calling on elected officials in the state to take some actions to try and reverse the trend.

They want to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, increase funding to New York’s Tobacco Control Program and increase tobacco taxes by significant amounts.

The adult tobacco-use rate in the state is 17-and-a-half percent. The rate for high school students is just under 19-and-a-half percent.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected