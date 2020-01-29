Report: Tobacco remains leading cause of preventable death, disease

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A new report from the American Lung Association shows that tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States and in New York State.
This week, the association is calling on elected officials in the state to take some actions to try and reverse the trend.
They want to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, increase funding to New York’s Tobacco Control Program and increase tobacco taxes by significant amounts.
The adult tobacco-use rate in the state is 17-and-a-half percent. The rate for high school students is just under 19-and-a-half percent.
